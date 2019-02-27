Syrian Air Force launches heavy airstrikes over Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third day in a row, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) has launched several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their L-39 Albatros, the Syrian Air Force targeted several areas controlled by the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in and around the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News this afternoon that these airstrikes were conducted in response to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s missile strike in eastern Idlib last night.

The HTS attack resulted in the death of seven Syrian soldiers and the hospitalization of more than 20 others.