Syrian Air Force launches heavy airstrikes over Idlib
February 27, 2019 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third day in a row, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) has launched several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their L-39 Albatros, the Syrian Air Force targeted several areas controlled by the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in and around the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News this afternoon that these airstrikes were conducted in response to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s missile strike in eastern Idlib last night.
The HTS attack resulted in the death of seven Syrian soldiers and the hospitalization of more than 20 others.
