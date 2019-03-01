European Parliament will host conference on Armenophobia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Parliament will host the conference “Armenophobia: historical and present-day resurgence” on March 6 which will examine the phenomenon from different angles, provide a comprehensive picture of various interconnected aspects as well as the ways of combating it.

According to a Facebook event created by the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), the conference will be featuring prominent representatives of academia, including historians, political scientists, journalists, human rights defender/activists and witnesses.

"The subject of the conference is of particular significance since breaking stereotypes and fighting hate speech, xenophobia is indispensable for successful negotiations, dialogue and preparing the ground for sustainable, peaceful settlement of conflicts," the EAFJD says.

Guest speakers include Ragıp Zarakolu (Turkish publisher, human rights activist),Jakub Osiecki (Professor at the Jagellonian University of Krakow) Alexander Lapshin (Russian-Israeli blogger who was arrested and sentenced to prison in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh)), Artak Beglaryan (Artsakh Ombudsman), as well as Ruben Melikyan (lawyer, former ombudsman of Artsakh).

The event is co-organised by the EAFJD and the Tufenkian Foundation.