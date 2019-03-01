Syrian Air Force unleashes more airstrikes over Idlib
March 1, 2019 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second time on Friday, February 28, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched several airstrikes over the Idlib countryside, Al-Masdar News says.
Using their L-39 Albatross, the Syrian Air Force heavily bombarded Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions outside of the large towns of Ma’arat Al-Nu’Man and Khan Sheikhoun.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Air Force carried out the airstrikes in retaliation for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s attack on the government-held areas.
Furthermore, the Syrian Air Force also targeted the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front’s positions in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.
The latest round of airstrikes comes just hours after the Syrian Air Force bombed a military convoy belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham along the Saraqib Highway in northeast Idlib.
