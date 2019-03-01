Immigration to Armenia registered for first time in twelve years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Immigration to Armenia was observed in 2018 for the first time in twelve years.

According to information published by the National Statistical Service, the number of those who arrived in the country exceeded that of those who left it by 15,313.

Eurostat revealed earlier that the number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in the European Union in 2018 dropped by more than a third year-on-year, data published by reveal.

In particular, 2190 Armenian citizens requested asylum last year against the 6805 a year earlier.