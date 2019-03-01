Two explosions kill one, injure 17 in Iraq's Mosul
March 1, 2019 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two explosions in Mosul of Iraq killed one and injured 17 others on Friday, March 1, IRNA reports.
Iraq security sources have confirmed that the two blasts in two parts of Mosul in western Al Anbar Province killed one civilian and injured 17.
They said one of the incidents was a suicide car bombing.
