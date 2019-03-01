Lukashenko says will run for Belarus President for sixth time
March 1, 2019 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Friday, March 1 that he was likely to run for re-election as the country's leader for the sixth time, Reuters reports.
His presidential term ends in 2020, and he said he would decide on the date of the next election in the next couple of months.
