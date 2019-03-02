Georgian President will arrive in Armenia in March

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will visit Armenia on a two-day official visits, Georgian media report.

"The visit is scheduled for March, but the details are not yet known," the press service of the Georgian President was quoted as saying.

This is going to be the first visit of Zurabishvili to Armenia in the status of president. She started her regional tour from Azerbaijan.

Zurabishvili was sworn into office as Georgia's first woman president in mid-December. Her Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian attended the ceremony.