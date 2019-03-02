Russia: S-500 and S-350 missile systems will enter service soon
March 2, 2019 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The advanced S-500 surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile systems and S-350 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems will enter service with the Russian armed forces soon, the commandant of the Zhukov Air-Space Academy, Lieutenant General Vladimir Lyaporov, said in an interview published by the Krasnaya Zvezda daily on Friday, March 1, TASS reports.
In 2019, the first group of officers will complete a training course to use S-500, a long-range system that will form the backbone of Russia’s integrated air defense and missile defense system.
"I would like to note that in 2019, the first group of officers will complete the academy’s course to use the S-500 systems. The systems are yet to enter service, but we expect them to do so in the near future," he said.
"In the end of the year, the center is expected to receive first S-350 Vityaz systems," the general added.
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the delivery of S-500 systems to Russian troops will begin in 2020. Depending on the type of missiles it is equipped with, the system will be able to shoot down both air-breathing targets, such as planes and drones, and ballistic missiles. According to earlier Western media reports, Russia’s advanced system hit a target a distance of 481.2 km, exceeding the previous record by 80 km.
S-350 Vityaz is designed to defend important administrative and military facilities from airstrikes. It operates automatically and the team deploys and controls the weapon. S-350 includes command post 50K6E, multifunctional radars 50N6E and launchers 50P6E with 12 9M96E2 missiles each. It can simultaneously fire at 16 air or 12 ballistic targets. The maximum range is 60 km and 30 km in altitude. The deployment time is five minutes. The crew comprises three men.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM traveling to Belgium on three-day visit The head of the government is also set to meet the representatives of the Armenian community of Belgium.
Egypt businesses sign deal with Armenian council The Armenian Egyptian Business Association has signed a MoU with the International Business Relations Council of Armenia.
New exhibition will recognize Armenian Genocide Day The new exhibition will open on April 24, 2019 in recognition of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
Karabakh: 3000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.