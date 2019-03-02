Six people arrested over deadly crash at Cairo station
March 2, 2019 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian authorities have arrested six people over a deadly crash this week at Cairo's main train station that killed at least 25 people.
The country's top prosecutor ordered late Thursday that those arrested — two train conductors, their aides and two other rail workers — remain in custody for four more days pending further investigation.
Wednesday's crash also left at least 47 injured.
Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek earlier said the investigation determined the accident was triggered by a brawl between two conductors.
He says one conductor failed to put the brakes on before leaving the locomotive, unleashed the speeding, unmanned engine which then crashed into a concrete barrier at the Ramses station in downtown Cairo, setting of a huge explosion and fire.
Transportation Minister Hisham Arafat resigned after the accident.
The Armenian Embassy in Egypt said in a tweet that no Armenians were among the casualties after a train smashed into a barrier at Cairo's main train station,
"According to preliminary data, nor Armenian citizens or nationals were among those killed or injured at Cairo’s Ramses train station," the Embassy said.
