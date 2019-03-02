Syrian army launches massive missile barrage in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a massive barrage of missiles on the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Friday, March 1, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports from northern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army heavily targeted the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah with missiles from their MLRS launchers.

The reports said the Syrian Army’s attack on Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah were in response to Jaysh Al-Izza’s constant strikes on the towns of Mhardeh, Suqaylabiyah, and Salhab.