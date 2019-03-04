Israeli forces attack Syrian Army troops in Al-Quneitra: report
March 4, 2019 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a number of tank shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses inside rural Al-Quneitra, a source told Al-Masdar News from southwest Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the military source, the Israeli Defense Forces fired the tank shells towards a Syrian Army garrison near the town of Hader in Al-Quneitra.
The source added that the situation in southwestern Syria could escalate in the coming hours should the Syrian Arab Army choose to respond to the attack from the Israeli Defense Forces.
In the past, when the Syrian Arab Army and their allies have responded, the Israeli military would come back with a series of powerful airstrikes across western and eastern Damascus.
This is the first attack launched by the Israeli Defense Forces since they shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s positions across the Al-Quneitra Governorate on February 11th.
