Irany says ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan settle Karabakh conflict

March 4, 2019 - 11:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Tehran’s policy towards the Nagorno Karabakh dispute has not changed, and the country is still prepared to help Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic settle the dispute peacefully, IFP reports.

Bahram Qassemi made the comment in response to a question by the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) regarding the recent trip to Tehran by the Armenian prime minister.

“As I have repeated time and again, the Islamic Republic of Iran has a clear, transparent and clear-cut stance towards all its neighbours,” said the spokesman.

“The top priority of Iran’s foreign policy is its neighbours. We are keen on having strong ties with our neighbours based on mutual respect and non-interference in [each other’s] domestic affairs and at the same time seeking to further expand our relations,” Qassemi noted.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran in late February and met with the Supreme leader, the President and a number of other officials.

