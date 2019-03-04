// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Estonia's opposition party wins general election

Estonia's opposition party wins general election
March 4, 2019 - 13:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Estonia's opposition liberal Reform Party has scored a victory over the ruling center-left Center Party of Prime Minister Juri Ratas, according to final results of the March 3 election in which the far right also emerged with increased support, RFE/RL reports.

The Baltic nation’s election commission reported early on March 4 that the pro-Western Reform Party took 28.8 percent of the vote, winning 34 seats in the 101-seat parliament, known as the Riigikogu.

The party had 30 seats in the previous parliament.

The Center Party took 23.9 percent for 26 seats, down from 27 in 2014.

The nationalist, far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party, also known as EKRE, was third with 17.8 percent and 19 seats.

The percentage more than doubled the party’s 8.1 percent showing in the previous election and was an increase of 12 seats in parliament.

Two parties in the governing coalition, Isamaa and the Social Democrats, took 11.4 percent of the votes (12 seats) and 9.8 percent (10 seats), respectively.

Related links:
RBC.ru: Парламентские выборы в Эстонии выиграла оппозиция
RFE/RL. Estonia's Liberal Opposition Party Declared Winner In General Election
 Top stories
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory
Depression may speed brain aging: research
Indonesia will help trace Armenian, Russian footprint in Surabaya
Top Armenian, Dutch diplomats talk bilateral ties in Munich
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for March 4, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran detains 29 Azerbaijanis for anti-Armenian actions Iranian security forces have detained 29 Azerbaijanis for apparent anti-Armenian actions at a football match.
Armenian sappers set about demining Aleppo There are no minefield maps left as militants often simply did not make them in the first place so they have to check everything.
Changes to some football laws introduced by IFAB According to a statement, changes were made to ensure that players attitudes on the pitch were improved.
Germany will participate in World Congress on IT in Armenia The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance.