Estonia's opposition party wins general election
March 4, 2019 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Estonia's opposition liberal Reform Party has scored a victory over the ruling center-left Center Party of Prime Minister Juri Ratas, according to final results of the March 3 election in which the far right also emerged with increased support, RFE/RL reports.
The Baltic nation’s election commission reported early on March 4 that the pro-Western Reform Party took 28.8 percent of the vote, winning 34 seats in the 101-seat parliament, known as the Riigikogu.
The party had 30 seats in the previous parliament.
The Center Party took 23.9 percent for 26 seats, down from 27 in 2014.
The nationalist, far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party, also known as EKRE, was third with 17.8 percent and 19 seats.
The percentage more than doubled the party’s 8.1 percent showing in the previous election and was an increase of 12 seats in parliament.
Two parties in the governing coalition, Isamaa and the Social Democrats, took 11.4 percent of the votes (12 seats) and 9.8 percent (10 seats), respectively.
