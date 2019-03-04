Iran: Armenian-language banners on Karabakh in Tehran "unacceptable"
March 4, 2019 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has slammed the display of banners in the Armenian language about Nagorno Karabakh at a meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Islamic Republic's Armenian community, IFP News reports.
“The presence of the Armenian prime minister at the Ararat sports club in Tehran and his meeting with members of the Armenian community does not seem an illogical action per se," Qassemi was quoted as saying.
But "hanging a few banners bearing statements in the Armenian language about the Karabakh dispute at the location of the Ararat cultural and sports complex is an arbitrary and unacceptable move and is not approved of by the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Qassemi also said that Tehran’s policy towards the Karabakh dispute has not changed, and the country is still prepared to help Armenia and Azerbaijan settle the dispute peacefully.
