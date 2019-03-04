Ara Güler's Aphrodisias photos go on display in Istanbul
March 4, 2019 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibit of pictures by legendary Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Güler has opened in Istanbul, Hurriyet Daily News reports.
Titled “Aphrodisias”, the show focuses on the photographer's shots of the ancient city of Aphrodisias and its surroundings as well as his original darkroom prints.
Known as “the Eye of Istanbul,” Güler accidentally discovered Aphrodisias over 60 years ago in Turkey's western province of Aydın.
Coming back from an assignment covering a new dam in 1958, Güler and his driver lost their way and ended up in a village where locals used the ancient stones and pillars as props in their daily life, according to the 2003 book, “Photojournalist: The Life of Ara Güler.”
Aphrodisias, the site of an ancient city devoted to Aphrodite, the goddess of love, was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2017.
The exhibition at Istanbul's Ara Güler Museum will run through September.
Güler worked for world-renowned magazines such as Time and Life in the U.S., the French weekly Paris Match and Der Stern in Germany and traveled around the world from Pakistan to Kenya and from New Guinea to Borneo.
He died of a heart attack last year at age 90.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran detains 29 Azerbaijanis for anti-Armenian actions Iranian security forces have detained 29 Azerbaijanis for apparent anti-Armenian actions at a football match.
Armenian sappers set about demining Aleppo There are no minefield maps left as militants often simply did not make them in the first place so they have to check everything.
Changes to some football laws introduced by IFAB According to a statement, changes were made to ensure that players attitudes on the pitch were improved.
Germany will participate in World Congress on IT in Armenia The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance.