Armenian sappers set about demining Aleppo
March 4, 2019 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Special military units from Armenia have begun demining the neighborhoods of Aleppo after Damascus concluded an agreement with Yerevan in mid-February.
A few days later, a detachment of 83 people began working in the province of Aleppo.
Fighting in Aleppo ended 8 months ago. There are no minefield maps left as militants often simply did not make them in the first place so they have to check everything.
The sappers will have to clear hundreds of hectares so that people can engaged in agriculture on those lands again.
The Armenian specialists flew to Syria and received the equipment on the spot. Their safety is ensured by the Russian military police.
the Armenian government sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.
