Iran detains 29 Azerbaijanis for anti-Armenian actions

March 4, 2019 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian security forces have detained 29 Azerbaijanis after the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Islamic Republic.

The Azerbaijanis were detained for anti-Armenian actions օn March 1. During a football match between Traktor Sazi and Sepahan at a stadium in Tabriz, the fans of the former started chanting "Karabakh is and will be ours", waving the flag of Azerbaijan and burning that of Armenia.

In addition, the Azerbaijani activists also sticking a sheet with the inscription "Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan" on the building of the Armenian Embassy in Tehran.

The Azerbaijanis's actions came in response to Pashinyan's selfie with the members of Iran's Armenian community against the background of a poster with the inscription “Karabakh is Armenia. Period”.

