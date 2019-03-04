Iran slams U.S.' "unilateral policies and interventions" in Venezuela

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the United State's "unilateral policies and interventions" in developments in Venezuela, IRNA reports.

"We have the developments in Venezuela under scrutiny," Bahram Qasemi said Monday, March 4 at a news conference about the latest developments in Venezuela and the US involvement in the country. “Recently, Venezuela’s deputy foreign minister was in Tehran and gave a comprehensive report on the latest developments for the Iranian authorities.”

Qasemi underlined that "unilateralism and inappropriate interference of the US should not be allowed to succeed", and that "the Venezuelan government, the nation and the army of this country have had so much endurance. We are in contact with the Venezuelan government and also with other countries that can play an effective role in the current situation”.

He went on to say that an Iranian political delegation from Tehran is traveling to Moscow: "In the coming hours, Foreign Ministry’s Director General on America’s Affairs will travel to Moscow and the specific agenda for this delegation will be Venezuela. We will consult with the Russians on this matter and we will be in contact with other countries.”