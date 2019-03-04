Iran slams U.S.' "unilateral policies and interventions" in Venezuela
March 4, 2019 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the United State's "unilateral policies and interventions" in developments in Venezuela, IRNA reports.
"We have the developments in Venezuela under scrutiny," Bahram Qasemi said Monday, March 4 at a news conference about the latest developments in Venezuela and the US involvement in the country. “Recently, Venezuela’s deputy foreign minister was in Tehran and gave a comprehensive report on the latest developments for the Iranian authorities.”
Qasemi underlined that "unilateralism and inappropriate interference of the US should not be allowed to succeed", and that "the Venezuelan government, the nation and the army of this country have had so much endurance. We are in contact with the Venezuelan government and also with other countries that can play an effective role in the current situation”.
He went on to say that an Iranian political delegation from Tehran is traveling to Moscow: "In the coming hours, Foreign Ministry’s Director General on America’s Affairs will travel to Moscow and the specific agenda for this delegation will be Venezuela. We will consult with the Russians on this matter and we will be in contact with other countries.”
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran detains 29 Azerbaijanis for anti-Armenian actions Iranian security forces have detained 29 Azerbaijanis for apparent anti-Armenian actions at a football match.
Armenian sappers set about demining Aleppo There are no minefield maps left as militants often simply did not make them in the first place so they have to check everything.
Changes to some football laws introduced by IFAB According to a statement, changes were made to ensure that players attitudes on the pitch were improved.
Germany will participate in World Congress on IT in Armenia The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance.