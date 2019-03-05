Syrian army launches major attack in Aleppo
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack on southern Aleppo on Monday, March 4 evening, marking the first time in over a month that they have carried out an unprovoked assault at this front, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army launched several artillery shells and missiles towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the Idlib axis.
In particular, the source said the Syrian Republican Guard and army units targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the towns of Jazraya, ‘Uthmaniyah, Zamar, and Tal Bajer.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has yet to respond to the Syrian Arab Army’s attack; however, they will likely shell the densely populated New Aleppo District in retaliation.
