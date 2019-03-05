HIV is reported cured in a second patient
March 5, 2019 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A second person is in sustained remission from HIV-1, the virus that causes AIDS, after ceasing treatment and is likely cured, researchers were set to announce at a medical conference Tuesday, March 5, Medical Xpress reports.
Ten years after the first confirmed case of an HIV-infected person being rid of the deadly disease, a man known only as the "London patient" has shown no sign of the virus for nearly 19 months, they reported in the journal Nature.
Both patients had received bone marrow transplants to treat blood cancers, receiving stem cells from donors with a rare genetic mutation that prevents HIV from taking hold.
"By achieving remission in a second patient using a similar approach, we have shown that the Berlin patient was not an anomaly," said lead author Ravindra Gupta, a professor at the University of Cambridge, referring to the first known functional cure.
Millions of people infected with HIV around the world keep the disease in check with so-called antiretroviral therapy (ARV), but the treatment does not rid patients of the virus.
"At the moment, the only way to treat HIV is with medications that suppress the virus, which people need to take for their entire lives," said Gupta.
"This poses a particular challenge in developing countries," where millions are still not receiving adequate treatment, he added.
Close to 37 million people are living with HIV worldwide, but only 59 percent are receiving ARV. Nearly one million people die every year from HIV-related causes.
A new drug-resistant form of HIV is also a growing concern.
Gupta and his team emphasised that bone marrow transplant—a dangerous and painful procedure—is not a viable option for HIV treatment.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian khatchkar consecrated in England's Canterbury The khatchkar was consecrated with Muron by Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate of the Armenian Church in the UK.
Poet’s home destroyed in Turkey because he was Armenian: lawmaker “I believe the place of remembrance of Charents was destroyed because he was Armenian, Do you agree with me?”
Armenian Genocide Oral History Collection coming to USC Hovannisian created a course on Armenian Oral History, in which he trained students to interview survivors of the Genocide.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.