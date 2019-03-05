Vienna to host Iran nuclear deal joint commission meeting March 6

PanARMENIAN.Net - A diplomatic source verified that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) joint commission meeting will be held in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday, March 6, IRNA reports.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid and Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Deputy foreign ministers of Germany, UK, France, Russia and China will participate in the meeting.

Bilateral and multilateral expert meetings between Iranian and other parties' delegations started on Monday.

The meetings focus on the impacts of US illegal withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and re-imposition of sanctions and the way to implement remaining parties' commitments.

The work group to implement lifting sanctions is scheduled to get underway in Vienna on Tuesday morning. Araqchi is to arrive in Vienna on Tuesday.

He is supposed to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and with Schmid as well.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said The meeting will be held in political directors' level.

He added that the upcoming JCPOA joint commission is likely to solve ambiguities regarding implementation of INSTEX.

Trump earlier announced on May 8, 2018, the withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was condemned by other parties to the 2015 agreement and their emphasis to stay in the landmark international deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency in its 14th report on February 22 reiterated Iran compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).