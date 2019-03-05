// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels

Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels
March 5, 2019 - 18:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels for talks on relations between Yerevan and the European Union, including the issue of visa-free travel for Armenians, RFE/RL reports.

"The citizens of Armenia are looking forward to the opportunity of freely traveling to the European Union in the near future," Pashinian said.

"We do hope that the political decision in this matter will be taken shortly since this will produce tangible results for our citizens and give our partnership even more visibility," Pashinian said.

Related links:
RFE/RL. Armenian PM, Tusk Discuss Relations and Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
 Top stories
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory
Depression may speed brain aging: research
Indonesia will help trace Armenian, Russian footprint in Surabaya
Top Armenian, Dutch diplomats talk bilateral ties in Munich
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for March 5, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian khatchkar consecrated in England's Canterbury The khatchkar was consecrated with Muron by Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate of the Armenian Church in the UK.
Poet’s home destroyed in Turkey because he was Armenian: lawmaker “I believe the place of remembrance of Charents was destroyed because he was Armenian, Do you agree with me?”
Armenian Genocide Oral History Collection coming to USC Hovannisian created a course on Armenian Oral History, in which he trained students to interview survivors of the Genocide.
Moody’s confirms Ameriabank’s B1 ratings The long-term local-currency deposit rating carries a positive outlook, driven by the positive outlook on the B1 government debt rating.