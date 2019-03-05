Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels
March 5, 2019 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels for talks on relations between Yerevan and the European Union, including the issue of visa-free travel for Armenians, RFE/RL reports.
"The citizens of Armenia are looking forward to the opportunity of freely traveling to the European Union in the near future," Pashinian said.
"We do hope that the political decision in this matter will be taken shortly since this will produce tangible results for our citizens and give our partnership even more visibility," Pashinian said.
