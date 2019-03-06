Militants launch heavy assault on Aleppo city: report
March 6, 2019 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants launched a new attack on the provincial capital of the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday, March 5 evening, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the militants launched several artillery shells and missiles from their positions in southwest Aleppo towards the Al-Zahra’a Quarter, New Aleppo District, and Al-Sabil Neighborhood of the provincial capital.
According to a military source in Aleppo, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attack was unprovoked and caused material damage to several buildings inside the provincial capital.
The source said the Syrian Arb Army has yet to retaliate to the attack by the militants.
Over the last 48 hours, both the Syrian Arab Army and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have traded attacks in Aleppo, causing damage to much of the area around the provincial capital.
