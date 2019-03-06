Armenia: Two schoolboys come to rescue after car falls from bridge

PanARMENIAN.Net - A major car accident happened in Armenia’s Lori Province when a Mercedes deviated from the drive zone, crashed into the iron bars across a bridge and fell into the river underneath.

8th graders Edik Gharakeshishyan and Edmon Kocharyan, who happened to be at the scene of the accident, flipped the car back, took fire prevention measures and performed first aid before the rescuers arrived.

Edik and Edmon go to N.1 secondary school of the town of Vanadzor and are members of the school’s rescue squad.