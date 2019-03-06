// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran, Russia look to widen economic relations

March 6, 2019 - 14:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Senior Iranian and Russian officials in a meeting on Wednesday, March 6 stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, particularly in the fields of economy and trade, IRNA reports.

The meeting was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

In the meeting, the two sides called for regular contacts between Iranian and Russian officials.

Iran and Russia enjoy broad cooperation in political fields.

The most important area on which the two countries cooperate is fighting terrorism in the region, the report says

