Armenian defense delegation in U.S. for NATO conference

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan and Head of the Human Rights and Good Behaviour Centre Aleksandr Avetisyan are in Washington to participate in the Building Integrity Conference from March 5 to 7.

150 delegates from 32 countries and international organizations - including from the European Union, the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Department for Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) and the World Bank - are attending the event in DC.

The conference has adopted the motto “Building Capable and Resilient Institutions to Strengthen our Partnership” and is tackling the approaches adopted by NATO member and partner countries towards building integrity, the steps taken to establish effective defense institutions, as well as current challenges and opportunities.