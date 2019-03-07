// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

400 Islamic State fighters captured when trying to flee

March 7, 2019 - 12:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 400 Islamic State fighters who attempted to flee from their remaining Syrian stronghold were captured on Wednesday, March 6; at the same time, hundreds of others surrendered themselves, a US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) senior commander said.

The hundreds of militants who surrendered abandoned Baghouz as part of an evacuation that included civilians.

This follows reports citing the SDF as saying that it had resumed its offensive on Baghouz following the evacuation of civilians, adding that only militants remain present in the area.

On the same day, SDF Press Office chief Mustafa Bali announced in a Twitter post that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began a final assault on the Syrian city of Baghouz, the last stronghold of the IS militant group in the country.

Earlier reports stated that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were clearing the village of Baghouz, which is considered the last settlement in Syria controlled by the Islamic State, from militants.

