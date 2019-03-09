Mental health "influences patient's outlook when diagnosed with cancer"
March 9, 2019 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New research that now appears in the British Journal of Cancer suggests that a person's history of mental health issues may raise their risk of dying from cancer following diagnosis, Medical News Today reports.
Though the cancer mortality rates in the United States have "declined steadily" during the past 20 years, it remains the second leading cause of death, both in the U.S. and globally.
Worldwide, about 1 in 6 deaths are attributable to cancer; in the U.S., cancer caused almost 600,000 deaths in 2016.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that almost a third of cancer-related deaths are due to modifiable risk factors or behaviors.
These behaviors include not exercising enough, smoking, drinking, or not eating enough fruits and vegetables. However, new research adds another critical factor to the list of things that may influence a person's outlook once they receive a cancer diagnosis: mental health.
Researchers led by Zachary Klaassen, who is an assistant professor and urologic oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, set out to examine whether a formal psychiatric diagnosis influences cancer survival rates.
Klaassen and colleagues examined the records of more than 675,000 people who had received a cancer diagnosis. The participants were all adults and received their diagnoses between 1997 and 2014.
Specifically, the study participants had received a diagnosis of one of the 10 most common types of cancer: prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, or oral cancer.
Almost 50 percent of these people underwent a psychiatric evaluation as an outpatient, around 7,900 of them received urgent psychiatric help, and over 4,000 were admitted into the hospital because of a mental health problem in the 5 years leading up to their cancer diagnosis.
Top stories
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Unai Emery says Mkhitaryan "played well" against Rennes Emery said after the Gunner's 3:1 Europa League loss to Rennes that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan played well.
Congressman unveils bill supporting travel between Artsakh and U.S. “The United States has always been a strong supporter of open dialogue and communication," Pallone said.
Artsakh President, OSCE officials talk contact line situation Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan hosted the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land" Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.