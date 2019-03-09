Study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks and depression
March 9, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tobacco smoking adults that use electronic cigarettes have a significantly higher chance of myocardial infarction (a heart attack), as well as coronary heart disease and depression, according to the largest-ever study conducted on the public health effects of what many people refer to as vaping, Fortune says.
The research study findings, published in a press release, will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans, which begins on March 16.
Research on the impacts of vaping has been mixed, with some studies suggesting that vaping could help smokers hooked on traditional cigarettes kick their addiction. But the authors of the research being presented at the upcoming conference note that compared to those who do not smoke, adults that vape are 56% more likely to have a heart attack and are 30% more likely to suffer a stroke. Additionally, when controlling for cardiovascular risk variables such as age and body mass index, e-cigarette users were 55% more likely than nonusers to suffer from depression or anxiety.
“Until now, little has been known about cardiovascular events relative to e-cigarette use,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Mohinder Vindhyal, an assistant professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine Wichita. “These data are a real wake-up call and should prompt more action and awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes.”
E-cigs have been linked to a rise in teen smoking for years, due in large part to those tempting vape pen flavors that can lead some teens toward traditional cigarette smoking.
