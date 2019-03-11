Syria "ready for war with Israel over Golan Heights region"
March 11, 2019 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad has told the head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), Christine Lund, that Syria is prepared for a showdown with Israel over the Golan Heights region, Al-Masdar News reports.
Mikdad warned Lund that Syria will respond with force if Israel continues to attack the country, as well as if the U.S. recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.
“Syria will attack Israel if it does not leave the Golan Heights,” Mikdad told Lund, as quoted by World Israel News.
“We will not hesitate to confront Israel,” Mekdad said. “We are also not scared away by its [Israel’s] supporters who are helping to perpetuate the occupation of the Golan,” he added.
Mikdad’s comments were in response to a new bill that was presented by Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, along with Democratic Party Representative Mike Gallagher, in regards to the U.S.’ recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights region.
The bill has already received preliminary support from the leader of the majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Democrat Congressman Steny Hoyer.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and first lady Anahit Sahakyan welcomed Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family.
Runtimes for first two episodes of "Game of Thrones" S8 revealed (video) Fans expected HBO to release more specific runtimes as the episodes were edited into their final forms.
African elephants develop new mechanisms for migrating to safety Elephants also have developed a sophisticated language to relay messages to one another for survival purposes.
Armenia ice cream production increased 40-fold in January 39,000 liters of sweetened frozen products were produced in January 2019 against the 1000 liters produced a year earlier.