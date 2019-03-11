Syria "ready for war with Israel over Golan Heights region"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad has told the head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), Christine Lund, that Syria is prepared for a showdown with Israel over the Golan Heights region, Al-Masdar News reports.

Mikdad warned Lund that Syria will respond with force if Israel continues to attack the country, as well as if the U.S. recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

“Syria will attack Israel if it does not leave the Golan Heights,” Mikdad told Lund, as quoted by World Israel News.

“We will not hesitate to confront Israel,” Mekdad said. “We are also not scared away by its [Israel’s] supporters who are helping to perpetuate the occupation of the Golan,” he added.

Mikdad’s comments were in response to a new bill that was presented by Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, along with Democratic Party Representative Mike Gallagher, in regards to the U.S.’ recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights region.

The bill has already received preliminary support from the leader of the majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Democrat Congressman Steny Hoyer.