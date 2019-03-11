// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syria "ready for war with Israel over Golan Heights region"

Syria
March 11, 2019 - 10:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad has told the head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), Christine Lund, that Syria is prepared for a showdown with Israel over the Golan Heights region, Al-Masdar News reports.

Mikdad warned Lund that Syria will respond with force if Israel continues to attack the country, as well as if the U.S. recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

“Syria will attack Israel if it does not leave the Golan Heights,” Mikdad told Lund, as quoted by World Israel News.

“We will not hesitate to confront Israel,” Mekdad said. “We are also not scared away by its [Israel’s] supporters who are helping to perpetuate the occupation of the Golan,” he added.

Mikdad’s comments were in response to a new bill that was presented by Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, along with Democratic Party Representative Mike Gallagher, in regards to the U.S.’ recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights region.

The bill has already received preliminary support from the leader of the majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Democrat Congressman Steny Hoyer.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syria is ready for war with Israel over Golan Heights region: Mikdad
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory
Depression may speed brain aging: research
Top Armenian, Dutch diplomats talk bilateral ties in Munich
Armenian President puts Biden on the spot
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and first lady Anahit Sahakyan welcomed Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family.
Runtimes for first two episodes of "Game of Thrones" S8 revealed (video) Fans expected HBO to release more specific runtimes as the episodes were edited into their final forms.
African elephants develop new mechanisms for migrating to safety Elephants also have developed a sophisticated language to relay messages to one another for survival purposes.
Armenia ice cream production increased 40-fold in January 39,000 liters of sweetened frozen products were produced in January 2019 against the 1000 liters produced a year earlier.