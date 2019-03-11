// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran's Rouhani visiting Iraq

March 11, 2019 - 10:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, heading a politico-economic delegation, arrived in Baghdad, Iraq on Monday, March 11, Al-Masdar News reports.

President Rouhani's tour in Iraq is upon the official invitation of the country’s President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

During his three-day visit to Iraq, Rouhani is also expected to confer with the senior Iraqi cleric, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani.

Exploring avenues for promoting bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural fields are among the main objectives of the Iranian president’s official visit to Iraq.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Iraq on Saturday to prepare arrangements for President Rouhani’s official visit to the neighboring state.

Iranian President will be officially welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Some MoUs and agreements are also expected to be signed by the two sides.

