Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa.

"We are deeply saddened with news about the crash of Ethiopian airlines aircraft heading to Nairobi," the Ministry said in a tweet.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to friendly people of Ethiopia and wish courage and patience to relatives of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident."

All 157 people on board Boeing 737 were killed in the plane crash, Ethiopian Airlines said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, took off at 08:38am (05:38 GMT) and lost contact with air traffic controllers six minutes later.

It crashed near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members on board, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.