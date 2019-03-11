Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
March 11, 2019 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa.
"We are deeply saddened with news about the crash of Ethiopian airlines aircraft heading to Nairobi," the Ministry said in a tweet.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to friendly people of Ethiopia and wish courage and patience to relatives of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident."
All 157 people on board Boeing 737 were killed in the plane crash, Ethiopian Airlines said.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, took off at 08:38am (05:38 GMT) and lost contact with air traffic controllers six minutes later.
It crashed near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members on board, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and first lady Anahit Sahakyan welcomed Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family.
Runtimes for first two episodes of "Game of Thrones" S8 revealed (video) Fans expected HBO to release more specific runtimes as the episodes were edited into their final forms.
African elephants develop new mechanisms for migrating to safety Elephants also have developed a sophisticated language to relay messages to one another for survival purposes.
Armenia ice cream production increased 40-fold in January 39,000 liters of sweetened frozen products were produced in January 2019 against the 1000 liters produced a year earlier.