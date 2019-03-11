// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
March 11, 2019 - 11:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa.

"We are deeply saddened with news about the crash of Ethiopian airlines aircraft heading to Nairobi," the Ministry said in a tweet.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to friendly people of Ethiopia and wish courage and patience to relatives of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident."

All 157 people on board Boeing 737 were killed in the plane crash, Ethiopian Airlines said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, took off at 08:38am (05:38 GMT) and lost contact with air traffic controllers six minutes later.

It crashed near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members on board, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

Photo. Reuters
Related links:
Al Jazeera. Ethiopian Airlines plane crash: No survivors among 157 on board
 Top stories
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory
Depression may speed brain aging: research
Top Armenian, Dutch diplomats talk bilateral ties in Munich
Armenian President puts Biden on the spot
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and first lady Anahit Sahakyan welcomed Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family.
Runtimes for first two episodes of "Game of Thrones" S8 revealed (video) Fans expected HBO to release more specific runtimes as the episodes were edited into their final forms.
African elephants develop new mechanisms for migrating to safety Elephants also have developed a sophisticated language to relay messages to one another for survival purposes.
Armenia ice cream production increased 40-fold in January 39,000 liters of sweetened frozen products were produced in January 2019 against the 1000 liters produced a year earlier.