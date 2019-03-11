// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia ice cream production increased 40-fold in January

March 11, 2019 - 12:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - In January, production of ice cream and sorbet increased 39-fold in Armenia against the same period last year.

According to data published by the National Statistical Service, 39,000 liters of sweetened frozen products were produced in the first month of the current year against the 1000 liters produced a year earlier.

Meanwhile, milk production was down by 11%.

In January 2019, economic activity in Armenia grew by 6% against the same period last year.

Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

