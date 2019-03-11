// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting

Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting
March 11, 2019 - 16:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan and first lady Anahit Sahakyan welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family at the Stepanakert airport on Monday, March 11.

Pashinyan will take part in the meeting of the National Security Council, which will be held on March 12.

No other details are available for now.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104
He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores Mishelow, Raquel Gutherie and Artyn Gardner.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet "soon"
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.
Iran Supreme Leader wants stronger ties with ArmeniaIran Supreme Leader wants stronger ties with Armenia
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
Azerbaijanis use photo of Armenian volunteer in their propagandaAzerbaijanis use photo of Armenian volunteer in their propaganda
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Two Armenian artists named judges on CBS global talent show
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian opens up about her parents
Pentagon praises U.S.-Armenia military cooperation
Google, Amazon, Facebook will be traveling to Yerevan for WCIT
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Gene behind breast cancer identified in new research Researchers identified 5 genes that were "over-active" in a subset of breast cancer patients and followed up on the most promising target.
Runtimes for first two episodes of "Game of Thrones" S8 revealed (video) Fans expected HBO to release more specific runtimes as the episodes were edited into their final forms.
Humor could be an "emotion regulation strategy" for depression It is important to provide vulnerable people with evidence-based tools for dealing with negative emotional experiences.
Russia denies airstrikes over Idlib demilitarized zone The Ministry of Defense said that their air force did not conduct any airstrikes inside the Idlib demilitarized zone.