Armenia PM visits Artsakh for National Security Council meeting
March 11, 2019 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan and first lady Anahit Sahakyan welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family at the Stepanakert airport on Monday, March 11.
Pashinyan will take part in the meeting of the National Security Council, which will be held on March 12.
No other details are available for now.
