Rebel sleeper cells "emerge across southern and western Syria"
March 12, 2019 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebel sleeper cells have emerged across both southern and western Syria, despite the fact that the Syrian military has declared many of the areas safe to return to, Al-Masdar News says.
Most recently, the Syrian military reported a powerful explosion inside the rural Daraa town of Tafas after an IED was detonated under a motor vehicle.
According to the Syrian military, the IED attack targeted the home of the reconciled Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander Abu Murshid Badran.
In addition to the attack, the rebel sleeper cells targeted two other sites inside the northern region of the Homs Governorate.
The first of the attacks occurred on March 8th when a group of rebels opened fire on a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint in the town of Al-Rastan.
The following night, the second attack would occur when a rebel fighter threw a grenade at a military checkpoint inside the same town.
The rebel fighters managed to escape capture by the Syrian Arab Army; however, it has also forced the latter to beef up their security in several parts of the country.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia invested $9.7 million in Georgia’s economy in 2018 Direct investments thus grew 51.5% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $6.4 mln in the Georgia in 2017.
New 'tracers' improve cancer diagnosis, may help with treatment Researchers have identified nuclear medicine tracers that make it easier to diagnose and potentially treat cancer.
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
Khachkars dating from XI-XIII cc. discovered in Artsakh Khachkars dating back to the 11-13th centuries were found in Drmbon community of Martakert, Artsakh.