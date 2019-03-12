"Scores" of Islamic State members surrender to SDF near Baghouz
March 12, 2019 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scores of self-proclaimed Islamic State militants surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday, March 11, according to the US-backed alliance, as the offensive continues at the last IS stronghold near Baghouz, Al-Masdar News says.
Plumes of heavy smoke were seen rising above the reported area of SDF attacks amid burning fires and the occasional explosion.
Around 100 IS members and their families surrendered to the SDF on Monday, during a pause in clashes between 13:30 and 14:00 GMT, according to the alliance.
The SDF says the operation against the last IS stronghold started on March 1, after nearly 15,000 IS members surrendered with their families. It was then paused on March 4, as more wanted to surrender.
It is estimated that up to 10,000 IS members and their families surrendered between March 4 and 10, according to the SDF.
