Surge in chemical use "a threat to health, environment"
March 12, 2019 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sales of synthetic chemicals will double over the next 12 years with alarming implications for health and the environment, according to a global study that highlights government failures to rein in the industry behind plastics, pesticides and cosmetics.
The second Global Chemicals Outlook, which was released in Nairobi on Monday, march 11, said the world will not meet international commitments to reduce chemical hazards and halt pollution by 2020. In fact, the study by the United Nations Environment Programme found that the industry has never been more dominant nor has humanity’s dependence on chemicals ever been as great.
“When you consider existing pollution, plus the projected growth of the industry, the trends are a cause for significant concern,” said Achim Halpaap, who led the 400 scientists involved in the study.
He said the fastest growth was in construction materials, electronics, textiles and lead batteries. More and more additives are also being used to make plastics smoother or more durable.
Depending on the chemical and degree of exposure, the risks can include cancer, chronic kidney disease and congenital anomalies. The World Health Organization estimated that the burden of disease was 1.6 million lives in 2016. Halpaap said this was likely to be an underestimate. In addition to the human health dangers, he said chemicals also affect pollinators and coral reefs.
Global chemical production has almost doubled since 2000 and is now – if the pharmaceutical business is taken into account – the world’s second largest industry, the report noted.
This is expected to continue for at least the next decade owing to massive increases in the expanding economies of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. By 2030, the industry is projected to almost double again from 2017 levels to hit $6.6tn (£5tn) in sales; China is forecast to account for 49.9% of the world market.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia invested $9.7 million in Georgia’s economy in 2018 Direct investments thus grew 51.5% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $6.4 mln in the Georgia in 2017.
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
Khachkars dating from XI-XIII cc. discovered in Artsakh Khachkars dating back to the 11-13th centuries were found in Drmbon community of Martakert, Artsakh.
OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.