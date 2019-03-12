Kim Kardashian will cover 5 years of rent for former inmate

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's criminal justice reform influences have reached new heights once again, E! News says.

A source said on Monday, March 11 that the 38-year-old has agreed to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles, a former inmate who was denied housing after being granted clemency.

Charles posted the happy news to Facebook and revealed that Kardashian - who has Armenian roots - "heard about my situation" and was "moved" by it. She then decided to help him out in an "unbelievable" way.

"Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it's to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me," Charles wrote on the social media platform.

"THANK YOU KIM KARDISHIAN-WEST and TRACY FOR THE LOVE SHOWN TO ME WHEN I WAS LOCKED UP. AND NOW THAT I'M FREE.. MY HEART IS ENLARGED."