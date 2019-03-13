Yerevan beats Tbilisi, Baku by quality of living: survey
March 13, 2019 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan was placed 170th in the 2019 Quality of Living ranking compiled by Mercer, the world's largest human resources consulting firm, leaving behind other major cities in the region.
The Georgian capital of Tbilisi comes in the 187th, followed by Azerbaijan’s Baku in the 190th.
Vienna has been ranked the most liveable city in the world for the 10th year in a row. Zurich, Switzerland's biggest city, came in second place for overall quality of living, followed by Auckland, Munich and Vancouver in joint third place.
Mercer's annual index ranks 231 cities around the world on factors including political stability, crime, personal freedoms, healthcare, education, housing, recreation and public transport.
Baghdad (Iraq), Bangui (Central African Republic) and Sana'a (Yemen), meanwhile, are ranked the worst cities for quality of living.
Top stories
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Forgetting things harder for brain than remembering them: Study An important part of the human brain has to work harder to actively forget a memory than it does to remember it.
Infertility could increase mid-life cancer risk by a fifth The study found that women with fertility problems were 18 per cent more likely to develop the disease.
Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement The European Parliament, Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have ratified the deal.
Militants attack Syria's Latakia for first time this year Militants launched several missiles towards the municipal stadium area, causing a number of explosions in the process.