Yerevan beats Tbilisi, Baku by quality of living: survey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan was placed 170th in the 2019 Quality of Living ranking compiled by Mercer, the world's largest human resources consulting firm, leaving behind other major cities in the region.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi comes in the 187th, followed by Azerbaijan’s Baku in the 190th.

Vienna has been ranked the most liveable city in the world for the 10th year in a row. Zurich, Switzerland's biggest city, came in second place for overall quality of living, followed by Auckland, Munich and Vancouver in joint third place.

Mercer's annual index ranks 231 cities around the world on factors including political stability, crime, personal freedoms, healthcare, education, housing, recreation and public transport.

Baghdad (Iraq), Bangui (Central African Republic) and Sana'a (Yemen), meanwhile, are ranked the worst cities for quality of living.