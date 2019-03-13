Armenian leather products unveiled at major fair in Russia
March 13, 2019 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, eight companies are taking part in the international exhibition MosShoes 2019 in Moscow on March 12-15.
Armenian companies represent shoes, leather accessories and other products. Two of the brands are participating in the fair exhibition for the first time. As a result of the previous exhibition, Armenian companies have received export orders worth AMD 122 million.
The Armenian corner represents one leather processing, 5 shoe producing, and 2 bags and accessory producing companies.
MosShoes is the largest specialized exhibition of leather products in Russia and Eastern Europe. It is held four times a year and hosts about 12,000 major buyers and specialists in the field annually.
