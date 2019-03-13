Georgian President honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, accompanied by Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Wednesday, March 13.

Zurabishvili lad flowers at the eternal fire and visited the Museum to learn more about the Genocide and the exhibits.

Also, the Georgian President planted a fir tree at the Memory Alley.