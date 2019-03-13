Militants attack Syria's Latakia for first time this year
March 13, 2019 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time this year, militants have attacked the city of Latakia from their positions near the Turkish border, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Latakia city, the militants launched several missiles towards the municipal stadium area, causing a number of explosions in the process.
No casualties have been reported.
