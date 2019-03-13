Infertility could increase mid-life cancer risk by a fifth
March 13, 2019 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Infertility could increase the chance of cancer in mid-life by almost a fifth, research suggests, according to Telegraph.
The study of more than three million women of childbearing age found that those with fertility problems were 18 per cent more likely to develop the disease.
Scientists from Stanford University said it was not possible to show whether infertility - or treatment for it - was a cause of cancer.
The explanation could be an underlying mechanism which increased the risk of cancer and infertility, they said.
But the four-year study of women who were in their 30s when monitoring began, found that those who suffered infertility problems were 18 per cent more likely to develop any type of cancer during the period.
Researchers stressed that the overall risk of cancer at this stage in life remained low.
Overall, those with fertility problems had an absolute risk of 2 per cent, compared with that of 1.7 per cent among other women.
The findings were published in the journal Human Reproduction.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement The European Parliament, Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have ratified the deal.
Energy-saving system installed in one more remote Armenian village VivaCell-MTS and the FPWC continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month award Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won Arsenal’s February Player of the Month award for his impressive performances.
Turks flock to Istanbul’s first exhibit of Armenian filmmaker Parajanov One of Turkey’s most prominent museums stages an expansive show of the late cinematic great’s artwork.