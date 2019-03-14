Syrian army recovers stolen artifacts from "rebel bases in Damascus"
March 14, 2019 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered several stolen artifacts this week that were hidden inside of the abandoned rebel bases in rural Damascus, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a report from Damascus, the Syrian Army discovered the stolen artifacts while combing through the former rebel bases inside the East Ghouta region near the capital city.
The Syrian Army said the artifacts were hidden inside the town of Zamalka, which was formerly under the control of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).
They added that the rebels were planning on smuggling these artifacts out of Syria in order to sell them later.
