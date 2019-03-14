Armenia shipped 15 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in 2018
March 14, 2019 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - About 15 million cubic meters of gas were exported from Armenia to Georgia in 2018.
According to information published by the State Revenue Committee, natural gas worth approximately $2.26 million were shipped to the neighboring country last year.
Accordingly, every 1000 cubic meters of gas was sold for $150 in the second semester.
This is not the first time Armenia ships gas to Georgia. 24,7 million cubic meters of gas worth $6,2 million was exported to Georgia from Armenia in the first six months of 2016. Georgia thus paid over $250 per every 1000 cubic meters of gas received.
Top stories
"That acknowledgement hasn't taken place yet because of Turkey's lobby and influence in Washington," Gabbard says.
Karakashian called on Congress to make a $70+ mln investment in Artsakh peace and the strategic upgrade in U.S.-Armenia relations.
The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
both Congressman Pallone and Congressman Schiff called upon the Subcommittee to appropriate funds to support media freedom.
Partner news
Latest news
Danger of smoking while pregnant revealed in new research A new study shows smoking even one cigarette per day in pregnancy doubles the risk of a newborn baby dying.
Turkey to restore historic Armenian church in Diyarbakir $2.75 million will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun churches in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.
Arsenal confirm Mkhitaryan struggling with "mild" back strain: media Arsenal look set to be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a must-win Europa League clash against Rennes.
Working on weekends linked to higher depression risk: study Men and women who work on weekends may be more likely to develop depression, a new UK study suggests.