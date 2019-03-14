Armenia shipped 15 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - About 15 million cubic meters of gas were exported from Armenia to Georgia in 2018.

According to information published by the State Revenue Committee, natural gas worth approximately $2.26 million were shipped to the neighboring country last year.

Accordingly, every 1000 cubic meters of gas was sold for $150 in the second semester.

This is not the first time Armenia ships gas to Georgia. 24,7 million cubic meters of gas worth $6,2 million was exported to Georgia from Armenia in the first six months of 2016. Georgia thus paid over $250 per every 1000 cubic meters of gas received.