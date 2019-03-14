Turkey to restore historic Armenian church in Diyarbakir
March 14, 2019 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey will restore Surp Giragos Armenian church in Diyarbakir, Anadolu Agency reports.
Annan Ertem, director-general of the Foundations department, said 15 million Turkish liras ($2.75 million) will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos Armenian and Mar Petyun Assyrian churches in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.
The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization will provide the funds, he added.
"All historical buildings in the area will be restored," Ertem said.
Surp Giragos is an Armenian church built in the 16th century and it is the largest Armenian church in the Middle East, covering over 3,000 square meters.
Mar Petyun Chaldean Church was built in the 17th century.
