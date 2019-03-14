PanARMENIAN.Net - Marvel Studios released another "Avengers: Endgame" trailer Thursday, March 14, offering fans a few more hints ahead of our next trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on April 26, CNet says.

The trailer opens with a stranded-in-space Tony Stark recording a message to Pepper Potts, reminiscing about his early days as Iron Man.

It kicks off a series of mostly black-and-white flashbacks to the various Avengers' past adventures and the vanishing caused by Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Hawkeye and Black Widow are shown with a variety of haircuts in the color shots, hinting at either a fashion crisis or that we'll be hoping to different points in the timeline.

The trailer ends with Thor meeting Captain Marvel, who isn't phased by his hammer tricks.

"I like this one," he says.