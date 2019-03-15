Netherlands imposes restrictions on Iranian students: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dutch government in a statement titled ‘Boosting Supervision on Students and Researchers from High-Risk Countries’ called for imposing new restrictions on the Iranian students, IRNA reports.

Students from high-risk countries will be subject to further supervisions to prevent transfer of sensitive technologies to the countries intended by them, a statement published on the Dutch government website reads.

Dutch government has subjected North Korean students to the regulation due to the UN sanctions and now in a discriminatory move, it wants to do the same with the Iranian students under the pretext of the alleged link to the Iranian ballistic missiles program.

Dutch government has based the stance on EU’s sanctions against Iran to justify the decision, the Iranian media says.