Syrian government has pardoned over 40,000 ex-rebels: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government has pardoned over 40,000 ex-rebels since the start of the reconciliation process, the head of Syria’s peace committee Yana Khadour said as reported by Russia Today’s Arabic-language service, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to Khaddour, the ex-rebels were granted amnesty and allowed to return to civilian life if they had completed their compulsory military service.

Khaddour said that over 6,000 women that lived under the rebels were also granted amnesty by the Syrian government.

Nearly 600 people outside Syria have asked to be pardoned by the government, Khaddour added.