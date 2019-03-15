Azerbaijan fires from 60-mm mortar towards Karabakh troops
March 15, 2019 - 18:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani border troops have opened fire from a 60-mm mortar towards the soldiers of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army on the contact line.
The news was confirmed by Artsakh Defense Ministry spokesman Senor Hasratyan who said no casualties were registered as a result of the incident.
The Azerbaijani side had last fired a mortar shell in January 2018.
Top stories
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade Ohanian believes that the senior living sector will undergo “major change” within the next decade.
Tesla Model Y unveiled with a starting price tag of $39,000 Tesla will first sell more expensive versions of the Model Y — priced from $47,000 to $60,000 and offering more battery range.
EU will reportedly agree to extra time for a second Brexit referendum The report follows the House of Commons vote to back applying to Brussels for a Brexit delay after having voted to rule out leaving without a deal.
German lawmaker fined €20,000 for connections with Azerbaijan Bundestag has made a decision to impose sanctions and that Strenz will have to pay a fine of about €20,000.